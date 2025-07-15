Vivo X Fold 5 Sale Begins From July 30 On THIS Platform; Check Camera, Battery, Price And Bank Offers

Vivo X Fold 5 Price In India: China smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched its next-generation foldable phone, the Vivo X Fold 5, along with the compact flagship Vivo X200 FE in India. The Vivo X Fold 5 foldable smartphone now open for pre-orders, with general availability starting from July 30 via Flipkart and the Vivo website.

The Vivo X Fold 5 comes in Titanium Gray colour and the Vivo X200 FE is offered in Amber Yellow, Forest Blue and Luxe Grey shades. The foldable smartphone operates on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. Meanwhile, the smartphone comes with Gemini Assistant, developed in partnership with Google, along with a powerful AI imaging suite.

Vivo X Fold 5 Specifications

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and features a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits. On unfolding, users are greeted by an expansive 8.03-inch AMOLED main screen, protected by second-generation Armor Glass for added durability. Weighing 217 grams, the foldable stands out as the first to offer IPX8, IPX9, IPX9+, and 5X protection for enhanced water resistance and overall durability.

The smartphone packs a massive 6,000mAh battery—the largest ever seen on a foldable—paired with an 80W wired charger and 40W wireless charging support. On the photography front, the Vivo X Fold 5 boasts a 50MP VCS bionic main camera, a 50MP ZEISS telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 100x HyperZoom, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor.

Adding further, it includes dual 20MP front cameras, one on the cover screen and one on the main display For high-quality selfies and video calls. Users will have access to advanced tools like AI Image Expander, AI Magic Move, AI Erase, and AI Reflection Erase, enabling smarter photo editing and greater creative flexibility.

Vivo X Fold 5 Price In India And Bank Offers

Vivo X Fold 5 has been officially launched in India at Rs. 1,49,999 for its lone 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. As part of its launch offers, Vivo is providing a flat Rs. 15,000 discount on select bank cards, effectively reducing the price to Rs. 1,34,999.