Vivo X100 Launching On November 13: Check Price, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker brand Vivo is all set for the expansion of its X100 series smartphones in its home country. The company has announced that it will reveal three new phones — Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro+ during the launch event scheduled for November 13 in China.

Vivo X100: Price

There is no official announcement regarding the price of the upcoming smartphone. But there are anticipations making rounds into the market that the cost of Vivo X100 may be CNY 3,999. in Indian rupee, the price will be Rs 45,500.

Vivo X100: Launch Date In India

The India launch date of the smartphone is not confirmed yet. Experts are anticipating that the smartphone may be launched by the end of 2023 or the starting month of 2024.

Vivo X100: Expected Processor

The specifications are yet not officially disclosed but the upcoming Vivo X100 series is rumored to showcase MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9300 chipset.

Vivo X100: Display

Vivo X100 may come with a 6.78-inch display that supports a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is anticipated to work on Android 14.

Vivo X100: Battery Power And Fast Charging

Talking about the battery power, the smartphone may be powered with 5,000 mAh battery power. The smartphone is also rumoured to support 120W fast charging.

Vivo X100: Expected Camera Features

Vivo X100 is rumoured to sport a 50MP primary camera and a 32MP front camera