Vivo X200 FE And X Fold 5 To Launch In India Today - Expected Price, Features & Specifications

Vivo X200 FE And X Fold 5: Vivo X200 FE and Vivo X Fold 5 are scheduled to launch today in India. The launch event will be livestreamed at 12 PM IST on Vivo India’s official YouTube channel and the company’s website (vivo.com/in). Official details regarding pricing, features, and availability will be revealed during the event.

Vivo X Fold 5 Expected Specifications

It is expected to come with a 6.53-inch cover screen and a large 8.03-inch main inner AMOLED display. Both displays might support a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It is likely to become one of the slimmest and lightest foldable phones in its class, with 9.2 mm of thickness and around 217 grams of weight.

Vivo X Fold 5 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Battery capacity is likely to be 6,000mAh, with support for 80W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

On the camera front, it could come equipped with a triple 50MP Zeiss-tuned rear camera setup offering up to 100x digital zoom. For selfies, dual 20MP front cameras are anticipated. Vivo may also integrate new AI features such as Gemini Assistant, AI Erase, and a Shortcut button for enhanced usability.

Vivo X200 FE Expected Specifications

It is rumored to feature a 6.31-inch AMOLED screen, supporting 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of brightness. It might get a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, along with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Camera setup is expected to include a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 100x digital zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. Other highlights may include IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance, a 6,500mAh battery, and 90W fast charging support.

Pricing for the Vivo X Fold 5 is expected to be around Rs 1,49,999, while the X200 FE may start at Rs 54,999.