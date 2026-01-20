Vivo X200T India Launch Date Officially Confirmed For Jan 27; Check Expected Camera, Display, Battery, Chipset, Price And Other Specs

Vivo X200T India Launch Date: Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has confirmed the India launch date of its new premium smartphone, the Vivo X200T. The phone will be launched on January 27 at 12 PM IST. The Vivo X200T will join the company’s X200 series, which was introduced last year. It will be placed alongside the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro models.

Vivo is highlighting the phone’s camera capabilities and real-world performance, with a strong focus on ZEISS-tuned cameras and smooth everyday use. This will also be the first time Vivo introduces a ‘T’ model in its flagship lineup, and it comes after the launch of the Vivo X300 series. The phone is expected to come in Tellar Black and Seaside Lilac colour options.

Vivo X200T Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo X200T is expected to come with a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display featuring a 1260 x 2800 resolution. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, paired with 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

It is expected to run Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and may receive five years of OS updates along with seven years of security patches. The Vivo X200T could pack a 6,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging.

On the photography front, the smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP ZEISS super telephoto camera with 3x to 10x zoom for detailed long-distance shots. It will be accompanied by a 50MP ZEISS main camera and a 50MP ZEISS ultra-wide camera for group photos, landscapes, architecture, and everyday scenes. The device is also expected to come with IP68/IP69-rated dust and water resistance. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications Leaked; Check Expected India Launch Date, Display, Battery And Price)

Vivo X200T Price In India And Availability (Expected)

Vivo has not officially revealed the price of the Vivo X200T yet, but reports suggest that it could be priced between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 55,000 in India. If this turns out to be accurate, the smartphone is expected to be positioned close to the Vivo X200 FE in the company’s current lineup. The Vivo X200T is likely to be available for purchase via Flipkart, the Vivo India online store, and authorised offline retail stores across the country.