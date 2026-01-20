Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3008784https://zeenews.india.com/technology/vivo-x200t-india-launch-date-officially-confirmed-for-jan-27-check-expected-camera-display-battery-chipset-price-and-other-specs-3008784.html
NewsTechnologyVivo X200T India Launch Date Officially Confirmed For Jan 27; Check Expected Camera, Display, Battery, Chipset, Price And Other Specs
TECHNOLOGY NEWS

Vivo X200T India Launch Date Officially Confirmed For Jan 27; Check Expected Camera, Display, Battery, Chipset, Price And Other Specs

Vivo X200T India Launch Date: The smartphone is expected to run Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and may receive five years of OS updates along with seven years of security patches. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 04:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vivo X200T India Launch Date Officially Confirmed For Jan 27; Check Expected Camera, Display, Battery, Chipset, Price And Other Specs Image Credit: @Vivo_India/X

Vivo X200T India Launch Date: Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has confirmed the India launch date of its new premium smartphone, the Vivo X200T. The phone will be launched on January 27 at 12 PM IST. The Vivo X200T will join the company’s X200 series, which was introduced last year. It will be placed alongside the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro models.

Vivo is highlighting the phone’s camera capabilities and real-world performance, with a strong focus on ZEISS-tuned cameras and smooth everyday use. This will also be the first time Vivo introduces a ‘T’ model in its flagship lineup, and it comes after the launch of the Vivo X300 series. The phone is expected to come in Tellar Black and Seaside Lilac colour options. 

Vivo X200T Specifications (Expected)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Vivo X200T is expected to come with a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display featuring a 1260 x 2800 resolution. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, paired with 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

It is expected to run Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and may receive five years of OS updates along with seven years of security patches. The Vivo X200T could pack a 6,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging.

On the photography front, the smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP ZEISS super telephoto camera with 3x to 10x zoom for detailed long-distance shots. It will be accompanied by a 50MP ZEISS main camera and a 50MP ZEISS ultra-wide camera for group photos, landscapes, architecture, and everyday scenes. The device is also expected to come with IP68/IP69-rated dust and water resistance. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications Leaked; Check Expected India Launch Date, Display, Battery And Price)

Vivo X200T Price In India And Availability (Expected)

Vivo has not officially revealed the price of the Vivo X200T yet, but reports suggest that it could be priced between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 55,000 in India. If this turns out to be accurate, the smartphone is expected to be positioned close to the Vivo X200 FE in the company’s current lineup. The Vivo X200T is likely to be available for purchase via Flipkart, the Vivo India online store, and authorised offline retail stores across the country. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ankur Mishra

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indore crorepati beggar
Meet Indore’s Crorepati Beggar: Man Who Lends To Jewellers While Still Begging
USA Tariff
New Delhi’s Power Play: UN's Decline In Trump's Global Shakeup
Donald Trump
Explained | Can Europe’s Trade Bazooka Stop Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats?
India-UAE agreement
India-UAE Defence Pact Signed In Al Nahyan's Swift Delhi Visit
‪Farooq Abdullah‬
‘Kashmiri Pandits Will Never Return Permanently To Valley’: Farooq Abdullah
AAP
Only AAP Can Defeat BJP In Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal
Indian Army
What The Army’s Swadeshi Firefighting Bot Is and Why It Matters
Bhagwant Mann
Congress, Akali Dal And BJP Have Looted Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
Technology
Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launched In India With Dual AMOLED Displays: Check Price
Artemis II mission 2026
Next Stop, Moon: Heroes Circling Lunar Wonders!