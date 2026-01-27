Vivo X200T Launched In India With Zeiss-backed 50MP triple cameras; Check price, battery, display, processor, sale date and other specs

Vivo X200T Price In India: Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has expanded its flagship portfolio with the launch of the Vivo X200T in India. The smartphone features ZEISS-certified lenses and a Dimensity processor, positioning it as an extension of the Vivo X200 series. The Vivo X200T runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box and will receive five years of OS upgrades along with seven years of security updates. Notably, the Vivo X200T is the fourth smartphone in the X200 series to launch in India and is available in Stellar Black and Seaside Lilac colour options.

