Vivo X200T Vs OnePlus 15: Camera, price, battery, display, and processor compared; Which smartphone is worth buying?

Vivo X200T Vs OnePlus 15 Price In India: Vivo and OnePlus are raising the stakes in the Rs 70,000 price segment with the launch of the Vivo X200T and OnePlus 15 in India. The Vivo X200T runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and promises five major OS updates along with seven years of security patches.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 15 debuts with OxygenOS 16 on Android 16, powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, offering four years of OS updates and six years of security support. Both devices emerge as strong contenders for long-term performance and reliability. In this article, we will compare their display, battery, camera, price, and more.

Vivo X200T Vs OnePlus 15: Display

The Vivo X200T has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole selfie camera, while the OnePlus 15 offers a larger 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED panel with 165Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness.

Vivo X200T Vs OnePlus 15: Design

Vivo X200T is available in Stellar Black and Seaside Lilac with an aluminium frame and glass panels. OnePlus 15 comes in Absolute Black, Sand Storm, and Misty Purple and offers IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust, water, and high-pressure spray protection.

Vivo X200T Vs OnePlus 15: Battery

Vivo X200T has a 6,200mAh battery with 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. OnePlus 15 is equipped with a 7,300mAh dual-cell battery and supports ultra-fast 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, offering longer battery life and quicker recharging times.

Vivo X200T Vs OnePlus 15: Camera

The Vivo X200T has a ZEISS triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide lens, 50MP 3x telephoto, and a 32MP front camera. OnePlus 15 has triple 50MP Sony sensors with 3.5x optical zoom, 7x digital zoom, and a 32MP autofocus RGBW front camera.

Vivo X200T Vs OnePlus 15: Processor

Vivo X200T runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor with 12GB RAM for smooth multitasking. OnePlus 15 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with Adreno 840 GPU and up to 16GB RAM, delivering higher performance and improved gaming and app handling capabilities.

Vivo X200T Vs OnePlus 15: Other Features

Vivo X200T supports dual SIM, 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. On the other hand, the OnePlus 15 offers similar connectivity along with superior durability ratings and faster charging capabilities, making it more premium in protection and convenience.

Vivo X200T Vs OnePlus 15: Price

Vivo X200T starts at Rs 59,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and Rs 69,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB model. OnePlus 15 starts at Rs 72,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and Rs 75,999 for 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.