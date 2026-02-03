Vivo X200T with triple 50-Megapixel Zeiss cameras goes on sale; Check specs, warranty benefits, cashbacks and EMI options

Vivo X200T Price In India: The Vivo X200T smartphone is now available for purchase in India after launching last week. The device is positioned as a mid-flagship smartphone. Consumers can purchase the smartphone via Flipkart as well as major offline retail stores.

Vivo is offering benefits such as cashback, exchange bonuses, free EMI options, and one-year extended warranty for free. As part of the launch offers, Axis, HDFC, and SBI card users can get a flat Rs 5,000 discount, along with up to 18-month no-cost EMI options.

The smartphone features ZEISS-certified lenses and a Dimensity processor, positioning it as an extension of the Vivo X200 series. The Vivo X200T runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box and will receive five years of OS upgrades along with seven years of security updates. Notably, the Vivo X200T is the fourth smartphone in the X200 series launched in India and is available in Stellar Black and Seaside Lilac colour options.

Vivo X200T specifications

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The display uses a standard AMOLED panel with slim bezels, it does not include the more power-efficient LTPO technology. (Also Read: India's Slimmest Smartphone: iQOO 15R to come with 7,600mAh battery, Q2 gaming chip; Check display, chipset, camera, and price)

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400+. The processor is the optimised version of the flagship Dimensity 9400 chipset. The handset packs a 6,200mAh battery, which is larger than the regular X200 and typical for its price segment, supported by 90W wired Flash charging and 40W wireless charging.

On the photography front, the Vivo X200T comes with ZEISS-backed triple rear cameras, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP 3x telephoto camera. For quality selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP shooter at the front.

The smartphone is IP68 and IP69 rated for dust and water resistance and features an aluminium alloy frame with a glass sandwich design. Other features include a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, dual SIM support, 5G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.4. (Also Read: iPhone Air 2 to launch with thinner Face ID module, dual-camera in India; Check expected date, camera, battery, price and other features)

Vivo X200T price in India

The Vivo X200T is priced in India at Rs 59,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model will retail at Rs 69,999.