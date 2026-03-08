Vivo X300 FE likely to launch in India: Could debut with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and a 6500mAh battery; Check expected specs and price

Vivo X300 FE India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is reportedly preparing to launch its new smartphone, the Vivo X300 FE, in the Indian market. The company introduced the Vivo X300 series in December 2025, and is now said to be working on another model in the lineup that will sit alongside the existing X300 and X300 Pro. Meanwhile, after unveiling the Vivo X300 Ultra at MWC 2026 in Barcelona, rumours about the Vivo X300 FE’s India launch have started gaining momentum.

According to reports, the upcoming smartphone could be a rebranded version of the Vivo S50 Pro Mini, which was earlier launched in the Chinese market. The Vivo X300 FE is offered in Cool Lilac, Graphite Black and Moonlight White colour options. Notably, Vivo has already quietly introduced the X300 FE in Russia, expanding the X300 series portfolio in that region.

Vivo X300 FE specifications (expected)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640 x 1216 pixels and a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The screen may support 4320Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and deliver up to 5000 nits of peak brightness for improved visibility.

The smartphone is likely to be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 3nm mobile platform paired with an Adreno 829 GPU. The device could come with 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and offer 256GB or 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, running Android 16 with OriginOS 6 on top. (Also Read: Nothing Phone 4a Pro Vs Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: Price in India, display, chipset, battery, camera, build quality and full specs compared)

On the photography front, the phone is expected to pack a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor, and OIS, along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 106-degree field of view, and a 50MP IMX882 3x periscope telephoto lens. It may also include Vivo’s Aura Light for enhanced portraits. For selfie and video quality chats, there is a 50MP shooter at the front.

Adding further, the smartphone may support an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio, and USB Type-C audio. The phone is also expected to come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The device is expected to pack a 6500mAh (typical) battery, which may support 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless fast charging for quicker power top-ups.

In terms of dimensions, the device could measure 150.83 x 71.76 x 7.99mm for the Cool Purple and Graphite Black variants, while the Moon White version may be 8.10mm thick. It may weigh 190g for Moon White and 191g for Cool Purple and Graphite Black. On the connectivity front, the Vivo X300 FE is expected to include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth 6.0, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. (Also Read: iQOO Z11x 5G India launch date officially confirmed; could debut with 50MP main camera; Check expected specs and price)

Vivo X300 FE price in India launch date (expected)

The smartphone is expected to be priced at around Rs 64,999 in India, although the official pricing has not been confirmed yet and may change closer to the launch. As for availability, early reports suggest that the device could debut in the Indian market between May 1 and May 15, 2026, though the exact launch date is yet to be announced by the company.