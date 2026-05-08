Vivo X300 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S26: Which one should you buy? Price, camera, key features COMPARED

Vivo X300 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S26: In May 2026, smartphone buyers in India have a difficult choice to make. Both the Vivo X300 FE and Samsung Galaxy S26 are priced at Rs 79,999, come in compact sizes, and run on Android 16. But the two phones focus on very different things. Vivo offers long battery life and ZEISS-powered cameras, while Samsung focuses on AI features and reliable long-term software support. Here’s how you can decide which smartphone is better for you.

Vivo X300 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S26: Price

At identical starting prices of Rs 79,999, neither phone has a cost advantage. The Vivo X300 FE launched in India on May 6, 2026, and will go on sale from May 14, while the Samsung Galaxy S26 has been available since March 6, 2026. Samsung buyers can grab it today, while Vivo buyers will need to wait one more week. Both target buyers who want flagship performance without crossing the Rs 80,000 mark.

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Vivo X300 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S26: Camera

Cameras are where these smartphones differ. The Vivo X300 FE carries a 50MP main sensor paired with a 50MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultrawide camera, plus a 50MP front shooter, all on a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The telephoto extender lens produces a DSLR-like bokeh effect at high focal lengths that most smartphones struggle to match.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S26 runs a 50MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto setup backed by Nightography AI tools on its 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. For Instagram portraits and travel shots, the Vivo telephoto wins. For everyday AI-assisted photography in mixed lighting, Samsung holds its own.

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Vivo X300 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S26: Battery

The Vivo X300 FE comes with a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. The Samsung Galaxy S26 offers just a 4,300mAh battery with 25W wired charging — a 51% smaller battery at the same price. On a long commute, during a full workday, or on a weekend trip, the Vivo will outlast the Samsung by hours. Samsung's 25W charging also tops up far more slowly, which matters when your morning is rushed.

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Vivo X300 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S26: Software and long-term support

The Samsung Galaxy S26 promises up to seven major Android upgrades, meaning the phone should stay secure and current until 2033. Vivo commits to four OS upgrades paired with seven years of security updates — solid, but still three fewer full Android versions than Samsung offers.

Buy the Vivo X300 FE if you shoot a lot of photos, travel frequently, or hate charging your smartphone repeatedly. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 if you live inside the Samsung ecosystem, prioritise AI features, and plan to keep your phone for more than five years. Both are strong choices, but the final decision depends on your individual needs.