Vivo X300 FE vs Vivo X300 Ultra launched in India with latest features; Check price, camera, performance, and more

Vivo X300 FE vs Vivo X300 Ultra: Vivo launched two new flagship smartphones in India on May 6, 2026 — the Vivo X300 FE and the Vivo X300 Ultra — at a live event streamed on YouTube. Both phones come with ZEISS-tuned cameras, large batteries, and Snapdragon 8-series chips, but they target completely different budgets. The X300 FE starts at Rs 79,999, while the X300 Ultra costs Rs 1,59,999. Sales for both will begin on May 14 on Amazon and Flipkart.

Vivo X300 FE vs X300 Ultra: Price and display



The X300 FE comes in two storage options — 12GB + 256GB at Rs 79,999 and 12GB + 512GB at Rs 89,999. Vivo is offering a Rs 9,000 bank discount at launch, bringing the base price down to roughly Rs 70,999 for early buyers. It gets a compact 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits peak brightness. The X300 Ultra carries a larger 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support and comes in only one variant at Rs 1,59,999, with a Rs 16,000 bank discount at launch.

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Cameras, performance, and battery



Camera hardware is where these two phones differ. The X300 Ultra packs dual 200MP sensors with a periscope telephoto lens, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP selfie camera, along with 4K 120fps video recording. The X300 FE takes a more balanced approach: a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera (f/1.57, OIS), a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto camera (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP selfie shooter.

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In terms of performance, the Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with 16GB RAM. The FE uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 with 12GB RAM — still a capable chip for daily use and gaming. Battery-wise, the FE carries a 6,500mAh cell with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. The Ultra packs a 6,600mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Both run Android 16-based OriginOS 6, with four OS upgrades and seven years of security updates promised.

Other accessories

Vivo is also selling a ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 accessory — compatible with the X300 FE — at Rs 15,999 separately, or bundled with the phone at Rs 95,997 during the launch offer.

The X300 FE is available in Urban Olive, Lilac Purple, and Noir Black. It also comes with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and IP68/IP69 water resistance.

With these two launches, Vivo aims to strengthen its position in the flagship smartphone market.