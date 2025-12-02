Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chipset; Check Camera, Display, Battery Price, Sale And Other Specs

Vivo X300 Series Price In India: Vivo has launched its new X300 flagship series in the Indian market, featuring the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro smartphones. The devices run on the latest OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and are powered by a MediaTek chipset. The series was originally unveiled in China in early October, followed by a rollout in select global markets a few weeks later.

Notably, the Vivo X300 lineup also supports an additional teleconverter kit. With these new models, Vivo is positioning the X300 series as direct competitors to Oppo’s Find X9 Pro and Find X9.

Vivo X300 Pro Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Circular Polarisation 2.0 for better outdoor visibility. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, running on Android 16 with Vivo’s latest Indian UI.

For photography, the device sports a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor, a 50MP JN1 ultrawide lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS, supported by Vivo’s V3+ and Vs1 dedicated imaging chips, Zeiss colour science, and an optional 2.35x Telephoto Extender.

For selfies and quality video chats, there is a 50MP JN1 shooter at the front. The phone packs a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. Additional features include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, IP68 rating, dual speakers, an Action Button, a large X-axis linear motor, a signal amplifier chip, and four Wi-Fi boosters, all in a 226g body.

Vivo X300 Specifications

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 (3nm) chipset paired with a Pro Imaging VS1 chip and a V3+ imaging chip for enhanced camera performance. It features a 6.31-inch 1.5K (1216×2640) AMOLED display and comes equipped with a versatile camera setup, including a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera, along with a separate 50MP sensor that supports 4K video recording.

The phone is available in multiple memory configurations which includes the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM with 512GB storage. It also offers robust durability with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The handset weighs 190 grams and comes in three colour options: Elite Black, Mist Blue, and Summit Red.

Vivo X300 Series Price In India And Availability

The smartphone is available in three variants: 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB and 16GB+512GB, priced at Rs 75,999, Rs 81,999 and Rs 85,999 respectively. The Vivo X300 Pro is priced at Rs 1,09,999. Both models will be available for purchase starting December 10, 2025 through major retail partners, Flipkart, Amazon and vivo India’s official e-store.