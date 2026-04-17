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NewsTechnologyVivo X300 Ultra, X300 FE India launch confirmed: Check expected price, specs, features
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Vivo X300 Ultra, X300 FE India launch confirmed: Check expected price, specs, features

Vivo has officially teased the India launch of its next flagship lineup, the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 04:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Vivo X300 Ultra, X300 FE India launch confirmed: Check expected price, specs, featuresImage credit: X/@Vivo_India

Vivo has officially teased the India launch of its next flagship lineup, the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE. The company has shared the update on its social media platforms, hinting that both smartphones will arrive in the country very soon, possibly within weeks.

Vivo has not revealed the exact launch date yet, but reportedly these two phones could debut in India after the first week of May, with sales likely starting after May 15. The timeline appears realistic, as official teasers, microsites, and Flipkart listings for both devices are already live, confirming their availability in India.

Design and camera

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The Vivo X300 Ultra continues the brand’s signature design with a large circular rear camera module, similar to its China variant. It will also support Vivo’s new external telephoto converter kit, aimed at photography enthusiasts. Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 FE features a horizontal pill-shaped camera layout. Both phones will come with Zeiss-tuned triple rear cameras.

Specifications

The Vivo X300 Ultra stands out with its camera hardware. It is expected to feature a 200MP primary sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.7x optical zoom, and up to 105x digital zoom. It also includes a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP front camera.

Beyond cameras, the phone is likely to get a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging. It will sport a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and run on the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

(Also Read: YouTube’s Shorts disable feature: Here’s how you can turn it off completely to avoid endless scrolling)

Expected price

Although official pricing is yet to be announced, the Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to launch above Rs 1 lakh in India. It will target users looking for top-end performance, premium design, and advanced camera capabilities.

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