Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Official India Launch Date Confirmed; Check Expected Display, Camera, Battery, And Other Features

Vivo X300 Series India Launch: Vivo is set to launch the Vivo X300 series in the Indian market. The series includes the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro smartphones, making their grand debut in India nearly two months after the global launch. Both models are confirmed to feature Zeiss-tuned triple rear cameras.

The Vivo X300 Pro and X300 are confirmed to ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box. The new OS introduces Origin Island, Vivo’s take on Apple’s Dynamic Island. Notably, the company will unveil the Vivo X300 series on December 2 at 12 PM IST. However, the company has not announced whether it will be introduced through a dedicated launch event or have a soft launch.

Vivo X300 Specifications (Expected)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Vivo X300 is expected to feature a 6.31-inch flat BOE Q10 Plus LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals and vibrant colours. Under the hood, it may run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage for fast and efficient performance.

The device is powered by a 6,040mAh battery supporting 90W wired and 40W wireless charging, ensuring both speed and long-lasting endurance. The smartphone is also tipped to include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and boast IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering strong protection against dust, water, and high-pressure jets.

On the photography front, the rear setup is expected to include a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical and 100x digital zoom capabilities. (Also Read: Apple iPhone 16 Pro Gets Price Cut On THIS Platform; Check Display, Camera, Battery And Other Features)

Vivo X300 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo X300 Pro is expected to sport a larger 6.78-inch flat BOE Q10 Plus LTPO OLED display, retaining the 1.5K resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for vibrant and fluid visuals. It is likely to be powered by the Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, delivering flagship-level multitasking and gaming performance.

The battery capacity receives an upgrade to 6,510mAh, supported by 90W wired and 40W wireless charging for reliable endurance and fast top-ups.

On the photography front, the device may feature a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera offering 3.5x optical and 100x digital zoom, promising versatile and high-quality photography.