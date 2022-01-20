हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vivo

Vivo Y10 & vivo Y10 t1 version budget smartphones quietly launched --Check price, specs and more

Both Vivo Y10 & vivo Y10 t1 version bear almost same features barring MediaTek Helio chipset, Bluetooth and storage functionality.

Vivo Y10 &amp; vivo Y10 t1 version budget smartphones quietly launched --Check price, specs and more

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has quietly launched Vivo Y10 & vivo Y10 t1 version budget smartphones in China.

Both the smartphones bear almost same features barring MediaTek Helio chipset, Bluetooth and storage functionality. While Vivo Y10 houses MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, UFS 2.1 storage, ad Bluetooth 4.2 the vivo Y10 t1 version features MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, eMMC 5.1 storage, and Bluetooth 5.0. 

Vivo Y10 & vivo Y10 t1 version are available in Glacier Blue or Moonlit Night color options. vivo Y10 t1 version is available at $173 in China while Vivo Y10 is yet to be put up on sale.

Bearing a plastic body, the phones run OriginOS based on Android 11. The phones feature dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, GNSS (GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS), MicroUSB port, 3.5mm headphone jack,MicroSD card slot, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, and proximity sensor.

Both Vivo Y10 & vivo Y10 t1 version feature a 6.51-inch display (LCD) along with 1600 x 720 pixels (HD+) resolution. The smartphones bearing a dewdrop notch come with 13MP (wide) + 2MP (macro) dual-camera setup on the rear, housing an 8MP front shutter. The smartphones host a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
VivoVivo India
Next
Story

Moto Tab G70 LTE with MediaTek Helio G90T SoC launched in India

Must Watch

PT21M7S

DNA : Zee Opinion Poll - Who will win in UP, who will lose?