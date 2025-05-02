Vivo Y19 5G Smartphone Launched In India With AI Features, Starting From Rs 10,499; Check Camera, Battery

Vivo Y19 5G India Launch: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched the Vivo Y19 5G smartphone for mid-segment buyers in the Indian market. The phone runs Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15 on top. The newly launched smartphone comes with AI features such as AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Documents.

It is offered in three storage variants: 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB and comes with IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Notably, the smartphone has succeeded the Vivo Y18, which was introduced in May 2024 in the country. The device comes in two colour ptions: Titanium Silver and Majestic Green.

Vivo Y19 5G Price In India And Availability

The device is available in three storage variants: the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 10,499, the 4GB RAM + 128GB variant costs Rs 11,499, and the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is available for Rs 12,999. Consumers can purchase the handset via Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and authorised retail partners in the country.

Vivo Y19 5G Launch Offers

Flipkart is offering an instant bank discount of Rs 750 on SBI card transactions as part of the SASA LELE sale. Adding further, the customers can also avail a three-month no-cost EMI option with zero down payment.

Vivo Y19 5G Specifications:

The device features a 6.74-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It offers up to 840 nits of peak brightness, a pixel density of 260 PPI, TUV Low Blue Light certification, and 70% NTSC color coverage. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC.

On the photography front, the phone includes a 13MP primary camera along with a 0.08MP secondary lens, while the front houses a 5MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,500mAh BlueVolt battery supporting 15W wired fast charging, Smart Charging Engine 2.0, and a five-year Battery Health guarantee. For security, it offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports face unlock.