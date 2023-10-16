Vivo Y200 Launch Date Confirmed: Check Price In India, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: Vivo launched Y100 in the 2nd month (February) of the ongoing year. The smartphone features a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Now the fresh report is saying that the Vivo Y200 5G, the company's successor, is slated to be released soon.

The forthcoming smartphone was purportedly discovered a few days ago on Google Play Console. The latest report has revealed the smartphone's expected features, launch date, and price range. (Also Read: Samsung To Launch Galaxy Z Flip 5 In Yellow Colour On October 17: Check Price, Specifications, And More)

Vivo Y200 Launch Date: Official Confirmation

Vivo has now officially confirmed the Vivo Y200 smartphone's launch date in India. As per the company's confirmation, the smartphone will be available in the country next week and it will be a 5G phone. (Also Read: Xiaomi 14 Pro Coming With BIG CHANGES? Check What Latest Leak Says)

The phrase 'It's My Style' is being used by the firm to showcase the design and various color possibilities of the Vivo Y200.

Vivo Y200: Launch Date

The Vivo Y200 will be released in India on October 23, 2023. This is the official date announced by the company.

Vivo Y200: Price

The leaks are suggesting that the smartphone will come in a price bracket of less than Rs 24,000.

Vivo Y200: Display

According to numerous leaks, the Vivo Y200 may come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Vivo Y200: Processor

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 engine is expected to power the gadget.

Vivo Y200: RAM

The smartphone will launch on October 23 along with up to 8GB of RAM. Vivo is said to be adding support for an additional 8GB of virtual RAM.

Vivo Y200: Camera Features

The Vivo Y200 is expected to include dual back cameras. The primary camera will most likely have a 64MP sensor. According to reports, the secondary camera will be a 2MP depth sensor. Previous rumors indicate that the selfie camera will have a 16MP sensor.

Vivo Y200: Battery Power

The smartphone rumoured to pack a 4,800 mAh battery power with 44W fast charging support.