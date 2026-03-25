Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11 5G launched in India with Dimensity 6300 chipset; Check display, camera, battery, price and other specs

Vivo Y21 5G, Vivo Y11 5G Price In India: Chinese tech brand Vivo has announced the launch of two new budget phones under its popular Y-series category which include the Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11 5G in India. The Vivo Y21 5G is offered in Champagne Gold and Midnight Blue colour options. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y11 5G comes in Midnight Blue and Sunrise Gold colour options.

Notably, the last device in the lineup, the Vivo Y31d, debuted earlier this year on January 10. Both the smartphones run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6, bringing updated software features to the segment and has promised to offer 5 Years of Battery Health.

Vivo Y21 5G specifications

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The Vivo Y21 5G features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1200 nits, ensuring a clear and fluid viewing experience. It is powered by the Dimensity 6300 chipset, delivering reliable performance for everyday tasks such as browsing, streaming, and light gaming. (Also Read: Meta ordered to pay $375 million fine over child sexual exploitation case, company to challenge verdict)

The device packs a massive 6500mAh battery, offering up to 48.4 hours of video watching, 80 hours of music playback, 33.3 hours of social media browsing, and 10.1 hours of navigation. The smartphone also supports 44W fast charging for quicker top-ups. On the camera front, the smartphone sports a 50MP primary sensor paired with a secondary macro lens, while the front features a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Vivo Y21 5G price in India

The Vivo Y21 5G starts at Rs. 18,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 20,999, while the top-end 8GB RAM and 128GB version costs Rs. 22,999. Buyers can avail of a Rs 1,500 cashback when paying with select bank cards. The smartphone is available in Champagne Gold and Midnight Blue colour options. The phone is now available across the Vivo website, Flipkart, and partner stores.

Vivo Y11 5G specifications

The device features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200 nits of peak brightness, along with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification for eye comfort. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset.

The smartphone packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 15W charging. For photography, it offers a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Adding further, the device comes with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, along with SGS-certified military-grade shock resistance for enhanced durability. (Also Read: OnePlus Shutdown: CEO Robin Liu steps down amid global restructuring buzz, India operations ‘Unchanged’)

Vivo Y11 5G price in India

The Vivo Y11 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 64GB variant, while the 128GB model costs Rs 16,999, making it a good option for first-time 5G buyers on a budget. Customers can also get up to Rs 1,000 cashback using select bank cards. The smartphone is now available on the Vivo website, Flipkart, and authorised retail stores.