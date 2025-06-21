Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset; Check Camera, Battery, Price And Launch Offers

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched the budget-friendly the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G handset in India ahead of the Vivo T4 Lite 5G India which is set to be unveiled on June 24. The newly-launched smartphone succeeds the Vivo Y300 which was released in India last year.

The device runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The company promises 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches. The Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is offered in two storage configurations: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. The device comes in Fest Gold, Nebula Purple and Freestyle White colour options. Adding further, the device is also equipped with several AI-backed features, including support for Google's Circle-to-Search.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Specifications:

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, a 4nm octa-core processor designed for efficient performance. It features a large 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2392x1080 pixels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The display also supports a 300Hz touch sampling rate and reaches a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits, ensuring vibrant visuals even under bright lighting.

The phone is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging, capable of fully charging the device in approximately 53 minutes. It also features bypass charging during gaming to reduce heat and protect battery health.

Although there's no microSD card slot, the Vivo Y400 Pro supports extended RAM with an additional 8GB option for smoother multitasking. On the photography front, the phone sports a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and quality video calls, there is a 32MP camera.

Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording at 30fps, while 1080p recording is available at 60fps. On the connectivity front, the device offers dual 5G SIM support, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, ensuring users stay seamlessly connected.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Price In India And Availability

It is available in two storage configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The base variant is priced at Rs 24,999, while the higher-end model is available for Rs 26,999. Consumers can purchase the smartphone via Vivo’s official website, Flipkart, Amazon and retail stores across India. Meanwhile, the pre-orders are now open, with sales beginning on June 27.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Launch Offers With ANC Earbuds

To make the offer more attractive, customers can avail up to 10% cashback using select bank cards, including SBI Card, DBS Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, Yes Bank, and others. Buyers also get complimentary access to 10 OTT apps for two months with the Rs 1,199 Jio Prepaid Plan.

Adding further, the TWS 3e ANC earbuds are available at a special bundled price of Rs 1,499. The deal also includes a flat 20% discount on the V-Shield screen damage protection plan and a free one-year extended warranty.