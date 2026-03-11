Vivo Y51 Pro 5G launched in India with Dimensity 7360 Turbo and 7200mAh battery; Check specs, price and sale date

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Price In India: Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched the Vivo Y51 Pro 5G in India as the successor to last year’s Y51 Pro. It is available in Festive Red and Noble Gold colour options. The newly-launched smartphone carries the SGS 5-Star Premium Performance Mark for drop resistance and is certified to military-grade durability standards.

The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G runs on Android 16 with the OriginOS 6 right out of the box. It comes with several AI-powered features, including AI Creation, AI Notes, AI Transcript Assist, AI Captions, and Circle to Search, designed to make everyday tasks easier.

The smartphone also offers useful tools like Vivo Docs for managing documents, Private Space for securely storing files, and Free Transfer for quickly moving files to a PC. In addition, the smartphone supports Google Gemini integration, enabling advanced AI assistance.

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G specifications

The smartphone features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1570 × 720 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals. The screen also delivers up to 1250 nits peak brightness for better visibility in bright conditions. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo 4nm octa-core processor with clock speeds of up to 2.5GHz, ensuring reliable performance for daily tasks.

The device packs a massive 7200mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. For photography, the phone sports a 50MP primary rear camera, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor and LED flash, with support for 4K video recording. On the front, it features an 8MP selfie camera. (Also Read: UMANG App ‘Mera Ration’ Feature Explained: How to check ration card history, quota, transactions and nearby shops online; How it helps migrant workers)

The phone comes with additional features which include the USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers, and MIL-STD-810H certification for durability. The device is also dust and water resistant with IP68 and IP69 ratings. The onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The phone measures 166.6 × 78.4 × 8.39mm and weighs around 219g. (Also Read: India LPG Shortage: Telecom industry warns mobile networks, internet could be affected)

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G price in India and sale date

The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the base variant that comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Meanwhile, the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 27,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase in India starting March 11 through Flipkart and the official Vivo India online store.