Vivo Y51 Pro 5G likely to launch in India; Could debut with 7,200mAh battery, military-grade durability; Check expected specs, price and launch offers

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G India Launch: The Indian smartphone market is about to welcome a new contender. Chinese brand Vivo is gearing up to launch the much-awaited Vivo Y51 Pro 5G, and excitement is already building. The device recently appeared on certification platforms such as the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Bluetooth SIG, suggesting that a launch could be imminent. Fans will be able to choose between two striking colours, Noble Gold and Festive Red, adding a touch of personality to the sleek design.

The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G closely resembles the upcoming iQOO Z11x 5G, which is set to debut on March 12 at 12 PM IST, making this March a thrilling month for smartphone enthusiasts in India. The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G is expected to run OriginOS 6 and include additional features such as Origin Island, AI Creation, and Private Safe.

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G specifications (Expected)

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 chipset and, according to marketing claims, has achieved an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 980,000 points. It is equipped with a massive 7,200mAh battery and boasts military-grade durability, including shock resistance, along with SGS certification. (Also Read: POCO X8 Pro, POCO X8 Pro Max launching in India on March 17; Check expected display, camera, battery, price and other features)

The smartphone carries an IP68/69 rating for dust and water resistance, ensuring rugged performance in challenging environments. On the photography front, it is expected to feature a 50-megapixel AI-powered primary rear camera capable of recording 4K videos. Adding further, the smartphone comes with a dual stereo speakers, enhancing audio output, while the overall design emphasizes durability and resilience. (Also Read: Vivo X200T Full Review: Dimensity 9400+, Zeiss cameras, and long-lasting battery; Check 4 pros and 2 cons)

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G price in India and launch offers (expected)

The device comes in two variants: one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 24,999, and another with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs 27,999. Both options include attractive offers such as Rs 2,500 instant cashback, a zero-cost EMI plan for 10 months, free premium access to 10 OTT apps for 60 days with Jio prepaid plans, and a V-Shield discount of up to Rs 1,700.