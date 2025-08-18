Vodafone Idea And Jio Networks Down In Multiple Cities, Including Delhi, After Airtel Outage; Netizens React

Vodafone-Idea And Jio Network Down In India: After Airtel users reported an internet outage, telecom service providers Jio and Vodafone Idea also faced network disruptions just hours later across the country. Several users complained of call and mobile data outages in different regions. According to Downdetector, a portal that tracks tech glitches, over 200 reports of Jio outages were recorded around 5 PM on Monday.

The Vodafone Idea outage has been affecting users in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Jaipur. Meanwhile, Jio’s outage map shows a more widespread impact, with users in Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Patna, Ahmedabad, and several other cities also reporting issues. Notably, the problem was first flagged in Delhi-NCR before spreading to Mumbai and Bengaluru. However, the telecom majors were reportedly impacted by a technical issue but there is no official response regarding this.

