Vodafone Idea's NEW Unlimited Prepaid Data Plan Launched- Check Validity, Price And OTT Benefits
Vodafone Idea Unlimited Data Plan: The new ‘Nonstop Hero’ plan aims to help prepaid customers avoid running out of data during the plan’s validity period by offering unlimited 4G data.
Vodafone Idea Unlimited Data Plan: Vodafone India (Vi) is giving tough competition to telecom operators like Jio and Airtel, the company has announced its Nonstop Hero Plan for prepaid subscribers in the country. The new plan aims to help prepaid customers avoid running out of data during the plan’s validity period by offering unlimited 4G data.
The company claims the new plan is India's first truly unlimited prepaid data plan. The plan provides unlimited data, voice calling, and SMS benefits with additional perks like bundled subscriptions to popular OTT platforms. It is important to note that the plan is for personal use only and cannot be used for commercial purposes by any entity.
Vodafone Idea Unlimited Data Plan: Price And Availability
The all-new Vodafone Idea Nonstop Hero offer starts at Rs 365 and goes up to Rs 1,198 for Indian consumers. The plan will initially be available in states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
Vodafone Idea 'Nonstop Hero' Plan: Complete Pricing, Validity And Benefits
|Price (₹)
|Benefits
|Validity
|365
|Unlimited 4G data, voice, and 100 SMS per day
|28 days
|379
|Unlimited 4G data, voice, and 100 SMS per day
|1 Month
|407
|Unlimited 4G data, voice, 100 SMS per day, SunNxt subscription
|28 days
|408
|Unlimited 4G data, voice, 100 SMS per day, and SonyLiv subscription
|28 days
|449
|Unlimited 4G data, voice, 100 SMS per day, and Vi Movies and TV subscription
|28 days
|469
|Unlimited 4G data, voice, 100 SMS per day, and 3 months Disney+ Hotstar subscription
|28 days
|649
|Unlimited 4G data, voice, and 100 SMS per day
|56 days
|979
|Unlimited data, voice, 100 SMS per day, Vi Movies and TV subscription
|84 days
|994
|Unlimited 4G data, voice, 100 SMS per day, and 3 months Disney+ Hotstar subscription
|84 Days
|996
|Unlimited 4G data, voice, 100 SMS per day, and 90 days Amazon Prime Lite subscription
|84 days
|997
|Unlimited 4G data, voice, 100 SMS per day, and SunNxt subscription
|84 days
|998
|Unlimited 4G data, voice, 100 SMS per day, and SonyLiv subscription
|84 days
|1,198
|Unlimited 4G data, voice, 100 SMS per day, and Netflix subscription
|70 days
