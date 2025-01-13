Vodafone Idea Unlimited Data Plan: Vodafone India (Vi) is giving tough competition to telecom operators like Jio and Airtel, the company has announced its Nonstop Hero Plan for prepaid subscribers in the country. The new plan aims to help prepaid customers avoid running out of data during the plan’s validity period by offering unlimited 4G data.

The company claims the new plan is India's first truly unlimited prepaid data plan. The plan provides unlimited data, voice calling, and SMS benefits with additional perks like bundled subscriptions to popular OTT platforms. It is important to note that the plan is for personal use only and cannot be used for commercial purposes by any entity.

Vodafone Idea Unlimited Data Plan: Price And Availability

The all-new Vodafone Idea Nonstop Hero offer starts at Rs 365 and goes up to Rs 1,198 for Indian consumers. The plan will initially be available in states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Vodafone Idea 'Nonstop Hero' Plan: Complete Pricing, Validity And Benefits