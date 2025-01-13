Advertisement
VODAFONE IDEA

Vodafone Idea's NEW Unlimited Prepaid Data Plan Launched- Check Validity, Price And OTT Benefits

Vodafone Idea Unlimited Data Plan: The new ‘Nonstop Hero’ plan aims to help prepaid customers avoid running out of data during the plan’s validity period by offering unlimited 4G data.    

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2025, 04:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Vodafone Idea's NEW Unlimited Prepaid Data Plan Launched- Check Validity, Price And OTT Benefits File Photo

Vodafone Idea Unlimited Data Plan: Vodafone India (Vi) is giving tough competition to telecom operators like Jio and Airtel, the company has announced its Nonstop Hero Plan for prepaid subscribers in the country. The new plan aims to help prepaid customers avoid running out of data during the plan’s validity period by offering unlimited 4G data.   

The company claims the new plan is India's first truly unlimited prepaid data plan. The plan provides unlimited data, voice calling, and SMS benefits with additional perks like bundled subscriptions to popular OTT platforms. It is important to note that the plan is for personal use only and cannot be used for commercial purposes by any entity. 

Vodafone Idea Unlimited Data Plan: Price And Availability

The all-new Vodafone Idea Nonstop Hero offer starts at Rs 365 and goes up to Rs 1,198 for Indian consumers. The plan will initially be available in states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Vodafone Idea 'Nonstop Hero' Plan: Complete Pricing, Validity And Benefits 

Price (₹) Benefits Validity
365 Unlimited 4G data, voice, and 100 SMS per day 28 days
379 Unlimited 4G data, voice, and 100 SMS per day 1 Month
407 Unlimited 4G data, voice, 100 SMS per day, SunNxt subscription 28 days
408 Unlimited 4G data, voice, 100 SMS per day, and SonyLiv subscription 28 days
449 Unlimited 4G data, voice, 100 SMS per day, and Vi Movies and TV subscription 28 days
469 Unlimited 4G data, voice, 100 SMS per day, and 3 months Disney+ Hotstar subscription 28 days
649 Unlimited 4G data, voice, and 100 SMS per day 56 days
979 Unlimited data, voice, 100 SMS per day, Vi Movies and TV subscription 84 days
994 Unlimited 4G data, voice, 100 SMS per day, and 3 months Disney+ Hotstar subscription 84 Days
996 Unlimited 4G data, voice, 100 SMS per day, and 90 days Amazon Prime Lite subscription 84 days
997 Unlimited 4G data, voice, 100 SMS per day, and SunNxt subscription 84 days
998 Unlimited 4G data, voice, 100 SMS per day, and SonyLiv subscription 84 days
1,198 Unlimited 4G data, voice, 100 SMS per day, and Netflix subscription 70 days

