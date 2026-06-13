Wait, what? Your old phone number was given to a stranger – They may already be receiving your bank OTPs; Here’s how to stay safe

When you stop using a phone number, whether you switched carriers, lost a SIM, or simply moved on, your telecom operator does not retire that number forever. After a legally mandated gap of just 45 to 90 days, your old number may be handed to a completely new subscriber. Because most people never update that number across their apps, bank accounts, and social media profiles, recycled phone numbers have quietly become one of the easiest ways for strangers and fraudsters to break into your digital life.

Your 2FA code could land in a stranger's inbox

Two-factor authentication (2FA), the security step where a website texts you a code to confirm your identity, was built to protect your accounts. But when your number gets recycled, those OTPs and password reset links could go straight to whoever now owns your old number. A study by Princeton University found that 66% of recycled numbers still had active links to accounts from previous owners, meaning the new holder could receive password resets, 2FA codes, or other sensitive messages not meant for them.

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That is not just a minor inconvenience. It can become an open door to your Gmail, your bank app, and your social media accounts.

The recycled phone number fraud problem is getting bigger

This is not a rare edge case. Millions of phone numbers are disconnected every year. India’s churn rate is also significant, given the scale of its telecom market. Research published in January 2025 found that 29% of internet users have experienced account takeovers, and US merchants alone lost $38 billion to such fraud in 2023, with losses projected to hit $91 billion by 2028. Phone number recycling is actively feeding this crisis by turning your old SIM into a potential skeleton key.

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In a Princeton University study sampling 259 numbers available to new subscribers at two major US carriers, researchers found that 171 of them were already tied to existing accounts on popular websites, potentially allowing those accounts to be hijacked.

What you should do right now

The fix is simpler than the threat. Before giving up any phone number, take these steps immediately:

Log in to all important accounts – check your email, banking apps, UPI services, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other key platforms.

Update your linked phone number – replace the old number with your current one across all accounts.

Remove the old number completely – do not just add a new number; delete the old one entirely to avoid future access risks.

Switch your 2FA method – stop relying only on SMS-based verification.

Use an authenticator app instead – apps like Google Authenticator or Microsoft Authenticator generate codes directly on your device and do not depend on your phone number.

Check account recovery settings – make sure your old number is not still listed as a backup contact or recovery method.

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Why this is important

Telecom companies recycle phone numbers because the supply of available digits is limited. After a mandatory waiting period of around 45 to 90 days, disconnected numbers can be reassigned to someone else.

That policy is unlikely to change. What you can control is whether your old number still acts as a backdoor into your accounts. Check this today before someone else gets access first.