Want BSNL 5G On Your Smartphone? Here’s How To Upgrade From 3G SIM And Get It Delivered Free

BSNL 4G 5G Sim Card Upgrade Online: BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has recently launched its 5G services in India under the brand name Q-5G (short for Quantum 5G). To attract more subscribers, the state-owned telecom operator is now offering a complimentary upgrade to 4G/5G SIM cards across the country.

Users still using BSNL 2G or 3G SIM cards can visit an official BSNL Customer Service Centre (CSC) or an authorized retailer to upgrade their SIMs without any hassle. The service is currently available in select telecom circles across India for free. Adding further, users can order a BSNL 5G SIM card online and have it delivered directly to their doorstep. If you’re wondering how to get a BSNL SIM card or upgrade to 4G or 5G services, this article will guide you through the process.

How To Upgrade To BSNL 4G/ 5G SIM Card Free

Step 1: Visit the BSNL website or call their customer service hotline to find the nearest BSNL CSC or authorized retailer.

Step 2: Schedule your visit and carry valid identification, such as Aadhaar or any other government-issued ID.

Step 3: At the store, inform the representative that you wish to upgrade to a BSNL 4G/5G SIM card and follow their guidance.

Step 4: Provide the required details to complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process.

Step 5: After verification, you’ll receive your new BSNL 4G/5G SIM card. Activate it using the instructions provided.

How To Get BSNL 5G SIM Card At Your Doorstep For Free?

Step 1: Visit the new BSNL 5G portal and go to the customer registration section.

Step 2: Complete the e-KYC process by filling in all the required personal details.

Step 3: Select your preferred connection type – prepaid or postpaid.

Step 4: Provide any additional information, then verify your mobile number via OTP.

Step 5: After successful verification, your BSNL 5G SIM card will be delivered to your doorstep.