Want Free Wi-Fi At Delhi Airport? How To Connect With Or Without Indian Number And What Makes It Safe For Travellers

Free Wi-Fi At Delhi Airport Terminal 3: In the world of fast-paced digital world, staying connected has become a necessity rather than a luxury, especially while travelling. Whether it is checking flight updates, navigating terminals, responding to work emails, or staying in touch with loved ones, reliable internet access plays an important role in ensuring a smooth travel experience.

Understanding this growing need, Delhi Airport has taken a traveller-friendly step by offering free Wi-Fi to all passengers. The service helps flyers stay online without worrying about high roaming charges or weak mobile networks. From business travellers to leisure passengers, free Wi-Fi at Delhi Airport makes waiting time more productive, convenient, and stress-free.

Now, the process to connect to Wi-Fi is very easy, even for international visitors, and needs very little information. Passengers can quickly connect to the Wi-Fi and stay online while they are at the airport. This helps them stay connected with the world and makes their travel experience simple, comfortable, and stress-free.

Free Wi-Fi At Delhi Airport: How Foreign Travellers Can Connect Without an Indian Number

Step 1: Go to the nearest Information Desk or a self-service Wi-Fi kiosk at the airport.

Step 2: Scan your passport at the kiosk or show it to the staff at the Information Desk.

Step 3: The system or staff will give you a special Wi-Fi coupon code.

Step 4: Open your device browser and connect to the airport Wi-Fi network.

Step 5: Enter your KYC details and the coupon code in the browser pop-up.

Step 6: Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the connection and start using Wi-Fi.

Free Wi-Fi At Delhi Airport: How To Connect Free WiFi At Delhi Airport With Indian number

Step 1: Open the Wi-Fi settings on your device and select GMR FREE WIFI.

Step 2: Once connected, a browser window will open automatically.

Step 3: Enter your Indian mobile number to receive a One Time Password (OTP).

Step 4: Check your phone for the OTP sent via SMS.

Step 5: Enter the OTP in the browser to confirm the connection.

Step 6: Enjoy high-speed free Wi-Fi across all terminals at Delhi Airport.

What Makes Delhi Airport’s Free Wi-Fi Safe For Travellers

Delhi Airport ensures safe and reliable Wi-Fi access for all travellers through a secure and well-managed network. Passengers can use the Wi-Fi for browsing the internet, streaming videos, and sending emails without interruptions. To keep the network secure, users must complete authentication through OTP or KYC verification.

Travellers are advised to connect only to official airport Wi-Fi access points to protect their personal information. All logged connections follow regulatory guidelines, ensuring a safe online environment. These measures together provide a smooth, secure, and hassle-free internet experience at the airport.