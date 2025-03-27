Advertisement
GHIBLI ART

Want Ghibli-Style AI Art? Here’s How To Create It On ChatGPT-4o For Free

These tools may not have GPT-4o’s photorealistic accuracy but they do capture Ghibli’s signature charm—flowing hair, dreamy landscapes, and soft expressions. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2025, 03:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Want Ghibli-Style AI Art? Here’s How To Create It On ChatGPT-4o For Free Image Credit: @evanverse7/X

New Delhi: ChatGPT-4o’s Ghibli-style feature has taken the internet by storm in just 24 hours. The AI chatbot now lets users transform their images into different artistic styles with Studio Ghibli being the most popular. People everywhere are trying it out and uploading their photos and watching them get magical. Anime-inspired makeover. It is available on both web and mobile.

How to Create Studio Ghibli-Style Images with ChatGPT-4o

- Works with Free Accounts: Simply sign in with your Google ID or create a new OpenAI account.
- Fast & Easy: The AI chatbot generates images quickly, though the free version has some limitations.

Steps to Generate Ghibli-Style AI Images:

- Go to the ChatGPT website
- Log in with your Google ID or create a new OpenAI account
- Open the ChatGPT interface on your screen
- Enter a prompt using the keyword Studio Ghibli to generate AI-stylized images
- DALL-E powers the image generation to create stunning Ghibli-style illustrations

Try Free Alternatives for Ghibli-Style Art

You don’t need a ChatGPT subscription to create Studio Ghibli-inspired images! Free tools like Craiyon, DeepAI, and Playground AI let you generate AI art with different customization options. Just upload a photo or enter a prompt like “portrait in Studio Ghibli style, lush forest background, soft colors,” and let the AI bring your vision to life.

These tools may not have GPT-4o’s photorealistic accuracy but they do capture Ghibli’s signature charm—flowing hair, dreamy landscapes, and soft expressions. If you want more control, try Artbreeder, where you can mix images and adjust styles. Some features are free, while others may require an upgrade.

