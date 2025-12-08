Want To Block Unwanted Numbers On WhatsApp? Follow THESE Simple Steps

Block Unwanted Number On WhatsApp: In today’s highly connected world, WhatsApp has become one of the most popular apps for staying in touch with friends, family, and colleagues. But its huge popularity also brings a downside. Imagine, Your phone buzzes late at night when your phone lights up again, another unwanted ring breaking the silence.

Maybe it is someone trying to sell you a loan you never asked for, or a scammer creating a fake emergency. Every time you have ignored them, muted them, and even hoped they would finally stop. But like uninvited guests who do not understand the meaning of no, they keep returning and disturbing your quiet moments.

In the world of fast-paced technology, WhatsApp is meant to keep us close to the people who matter, these random callers feel like intruders walking into your personal space. But what if you could finally shut them out for good? In this article, we will tell you how to block those unwanted contacts in a few simple steps, so you can reclaim your peace, your privacy, and your phone once again.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How To Block Unwanted Number On WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Step 2: Go to the chat with the unwanted number.

Step 3: Tap the three dots in the top right corner of the chat.

Step 4: Choose More, then tap Block.

Step 5: Tap Block again to confirm.

WhatsApp Silence Unknown Callers Feature

Adding further, WhatsApp also gives users the option to silence calls from unknown numbers. The company says that the Silence Unknown Callers feature is made to improve privacy and help users manage their calls better. When this feature is turned on, calls from numbers you do not know will not ring or disturb you. However, these calls will still appear in your Call list, just in case the caller is someone important.