Want To Change Your Gmail Address Name Without Losing Data? Here’s How To Do It And Check Limitations

Google's Gmail Address Change: Did you know that many of us created our Gmail IDs during school days, choosing fun and fancy names without much thought? At the time, it felt exciting and cool. Years later, the same email ID appears on resumes, office emails, and official forms, suddenly feeling awkward and childish. Many people wanted to change it but could not. For a long time, Google’s email service did not allow users to edit or rename their Gmail addresses, leaving them stuck with their old choices.

Now, there is good news. Google has rolled out a new feature that allows users with “@gmail.com” addresses to change their email addresses for the very first time. The new functionality lets users change their "@gmail.com" email address to a different "@gmail.com" address with a new username. The company announced this update on its support page, although the information currently appears only in Hindi, suggesting an early rollout before the official announcement. Notably, the tech giant Google indicated the feature is rolling out gradually to all users, though the specific timeline for its availability to everyone remains unknown.

Google's Revised Support Document

According to Google’s updated support page, Gmail users will now be able to change their email addresses for the first time without losing their account data, saved emails, or access. This is a big change from Google’s earlier policy, which clearly stated that users usually could not change their Gmail addresses.

Google's Gmail Address: How To Change And How It Works

Once this feature is available, users will be able to change their Gmail address from the My Account settings. After the change, the old email ID will not be deleted. It will continue to work as an alias. This means emails sent to both the old and new addresses will arrive in the same inbox.

Users can also sign in to Google services like Gmail, Maps, YouTube, and Drive using either email address. Nothing in the account will change during this process. Your photos, messages, and old emails will remain safe. The old email address will stay linked to your account and cannot be used by anyone else, helping protect your identity. (Also Read: Year-Ender 2025 Wake-Up Call: How Major Cyber And Data Breaches Redefined Cybersecurity Skills-Explained)

Google's Gmail Address Change: Limitations

Google has rolled out few limits on the new functionality as well. You can change your Gmail address only three times, and each account can have up to four email addresses. After adding a new address, you must wait 12 months before changing or removing it.

During this time, the old email address cannot be used to create a new account. In some cases, the old Gmail address may still appear. However, users can still send emails from the old address if needed.