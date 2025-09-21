Want To Create Nano Banana Images On WhatsApp With Perplexity AI? Follow THESE Steps To Create Retro Portraits In Seconds

Perplexity Bot On WhatsApp: Perplexity AI has integrated the popular AI-powered photo editing tool, Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model (also known as Nano Banana), into its WhatsApp bot. This update allows users to edit images directly through Perplexity’s AI on WhatsApp. Notably, Perplexity AI co-founder and CEO Arvind Srinivas announced the update in a LinkedIn post. Similar to Google Gemini’s Nano Banana feature, users can create retro portraits, stylish outfits, and even viral saree trend images on the messaging platform.

This WhatsApp feature enables users to create images using simple natural language prompts. The output quality will largely depend on the level of detail provided in the prompt. Notably, users won’t need Google AI Studio or the Gemini app to use it.

In addition to image editing, the Perplexity bot on WhatsApp can be used for a wide range of tasks. From generating top headlines to composing emails, the bot can help you accomplish a lot.

Perplexity Bot On WhatsApp: Will This Feature Be Free?

Perplexity hasn’t said yet if this feature will stay free or become paid. Right now, Google’s Nano Banana on Gemini is free, but Perplexity on WhatsApp might charge for it in the future. Google launched Nano Banana on August 26, 2025, and it quickly went viral. Since then, over 500 million images have been created, making it one of the most popular AI image tools.

How To Create Nano Banana Images On WhatsApp In Seconds

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your device.

Step 2: Send a message to +1 (833) 436-3285 to connect with the Nano Banana engine via Perplexity.

Step 3: Upload the photo you want to edit.

Step 4: Write and send a prompt describing the style or edits you want (in English or your preferred language).

Step 5: Wait a few seconds as the AI processes your request.

Step 6: Receive your custom-edited image directly in WhatsApp.

Nano Banana, launched by Google on August 26, is a state-of-the-art AI image model designed for creating high-quality images with ease.