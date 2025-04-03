Want To Join Startup Mahakumbh 2025? Here’s How To Register & Participate

New Delhi: Startup Mahakumbh 2025 is set to take place in New Delhi from April 3-5. This event promises to be a massive gathering of innovation and entrepreneurship. With over 3,000 startups and 1,000 investors from 50+ countries. The event will feature highlights like the Startup MahaRathi Challenge, theme-based pavilions, expert masterclasses, investor roundtables, and ample networking opportunities.

The second edition of Startup Mahakumbh is set to take place from April 3-5, 2025. Organized by the commerce and industry ministry, the event will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders to exchange ideas and build valuable connections.

“With a strong focus on fostering innovation and collaboration, Startup Mahakumbh will lay the foundation for the next wave of entrepreneurial success,” the ministry stated.

This year, tribal entrepreneurs will take center stage and showcase their innovations alongside over 45 startups. The event will feature participants from top incubators, including IIM Calcutta, IIM Kashipur, and IIT Bhilai, highlighting diverse and emerging talent in the startup ecosystem.

Startup Mahakumbh 2025: Registration Guide

- Visit the Official Website – Go to the event’s official registration page.

- Click on ‘Register Now’ – Begin the signup process.

- Choose Your Category – Select from options like Startup, Investor, or Business Visitor.

- Fill Out the Application Form – Enter the required details.

- Complete Payment (if applicable) – Authenticate your entry.

- Get Confirmation – Receive a confirmation email upon successful registration.