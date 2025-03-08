Want to Record Calls On Your iPhone? Follow These Simple Steps

New Delhi: Apple has introduced a much-requested feature in iOS 18.1—built-in call recording with transcription. iPhone users can now easily record and transcribe phone calls without relying on third-party apps. This long-awaited addition was previously available only on Android which makes it more convenient to save important conversations, interviews, or personal discussions for future reference.

How to Use the Call Recording Feature in iOS 18.1

Update Your iPhone: Ensure your device is running iOS 18.1 or later.

Check for updates by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Enable Call Recording:

Open Settings > Apps > Phone.

Toggle on the Call Recording option.

Start Recording a Call:

Make or answer a call as usual.

A waveform icon (sound wave) will appear in the top left corner of the screen.

Tap the waveform icon to start recording.

An automated voice notification will inform both parties that the call is being recorded.

Stop and Save the Recording:

The recording will automatically save to the Notes app when the call ends.

To stop recording manually, tap the red Stop Recording button or simply end the call.

This feature makes it easier for users to record conversations while keeping things transparent. The automatic transcription adds even more convenience by creating a written record of discussions. Although Apple has built-in privacy protections, users should still follow legal and ethical guidelines when recording calls.