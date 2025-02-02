WhatsApp Call Recording: WhatsApp is an essential part of daily communication, with over 3.5 billion users worldwide. From casual chats to professional discussions, it has changed the way people connect. The instant messaging platform continues to introduce new features to improve user engagement.

However, one feature many users request—call recording—is still missing. Despite WhatsApp's strong security and privacy measures, some people want to record important conversations for future reference. Since the app supports voice and video calls across many countries, if you need to record a WhatsApp call on Android for safety or reference, you could do it easily without using any third-party app and access them anytime.

How To Record WhatsApp Call Via Screen Recording Feature

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and begin a voice or video call.

Step 2: Swipe down (Android) or swipe up (iPhone) to access Quick Settings or Control Center, then tap the Screen Recording button.

Step 3: The recording stops automatically when the call ends. If it doesn’t, manually stop it from the recording notification or control panel.



Step 4: The saved recording will be available in your phone’s Gallery or Photos app.

How To Find Your WhatsApp Call Recording On Android

Step 1: Unlock your phone and go to the Gallery or File Manager app.

Step 2: Look for a folder named Screen Recordings or Recorded Videos.

Step 3: Your WhatsApp call recording will be saved as a video file in this folder.