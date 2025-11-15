Want To Send Message On WhatsApp Without Saving Contact On Your Smartphone? Step-by-Step Guide

Send WhatsApp Message Without Saving Number: Sometimes you may need to message someone on WhatsApp but do not want to save their number, especially when it is a delivery agent, business inquiries, a shop owner or a person you will talk to only once. Adding every number to your phone can make your contact list crowded and difficult to manage later.

However, many people do not know that WhatsApp actually allows you to start a chat without creating a new contact. This feature is very helpful when you want to keep your phonebook clean and organised. In this guide, we explain the simplest ways to send WhatsApp messages without saving a number, using easy steps that anyone can understand and follow.

Notably, the tool works on both phones and WhatsApp Web and helps users begin a conversation simply by creating or tapping a link. (Also Read: Spotify Rolls Out Four New Premium Plans In India With AI Playlist Creation; Check New Price And Benefits)

How To Send WhatsApp Message Without Saving Contact

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app on your phone.

Step 2: Copy the phone number of the person you want to message.

Step 3: Tap the "New Chat" button, then tap your name under WhatsApp Contacts.

Step 4: Paste the number into the text field and hit Send.

Step 5: If the person is on WhatsApp, you will see the option to start a chat with them.

How To Send WhatsApp Message By Creating WhatsApp Link In Browser

Step 1: Open your browser and paste the link: https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=xxxxxxxxxx

Step 2: Replace “xxxxxxxxxx” with the phone number, including the country code (for example, http://wa.me/919876543210).

Step 3: Press Enter and click “Continue to Chat.”

Step 4: You will be redirected to WhatsApp and can start messaging.