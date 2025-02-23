Want To Split Bills Using UPI Apps? Here’s How You Can Do It With Paytm, Google Pay, And PhonePe

New Delhi: Sending money to friends, making payments, and even splitting bills has never been easier, thanks to popular UPI apps like Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe. These apps offer a handy bill-splitting feature that eliminates the hassle of calculating who owes what. Whether you're paying upfront or splitting the bill after it's been paid, this feature allows you to quickly divide the costs with your group which makes it simpler to share expenses without any confusion.

How to Split the Bill Using Google Pay:

- Open the Google Pay app on your phone.

- Tap on the scanner option or the New Payment option to pay the bill.

- Tap on the Split the bill option in the bottom left corner.

- Create a group by selecting contacts you want to split the bill with and giving it a name.

- Once the group is created, tap on the Split an expense button.

- Enter the amount to be paid and select custom contacts from the group who will pay for the bill.

- Tap on the Send Request button to send the payment request to your selected contacts.

How to Split the Bill Using PhonePe:

- Open the PhonePe app on your phone.

- From the main screen, tap on the Split bill option.

- Enter the total amount to be paid.

- Choose the contacts you want to split the bill with.

- Tap on the Send request button to send the payment request.

How to Split the Bill Using Paytm:

- Open the Paytm app on your phone.

- Tap on the message box icon at the top right to go to the Conversations page.

- Select the Split bill option at the bottom.

- Enter the amount that needs to be paid.

- Choose the contacts you want to share the bill with.

- Tap on the Continue button at the top right.

- On the next page, you can either check the Auto-split equally box or manually adjust each person’s share.

- Hit the Send button to send the payment request.