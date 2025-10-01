Want To Summarize Files, PDFs, Folders, And Even Photos Instantly? Try Google Gemini AI App; How To Use On Mobile Device

Google Gemini AI App: Google has rolled out Gemini AI integration to the Google Drive app on both Android and iOS. The feature allows users to generate summaries of a single file, an entire folder, or even multiple documents at once. This eliminates the need to open files individually, making it especially useful for students, professionals, and casual users alike.

With this deeper Gemini AI integration across Google Workspace, interacting with PDFs, Google Forms, and other documents becomes far more seamless and efficient.

How To Use Gemini AI On Mobile Device?

Step 1: Open the Drive app and navigate to a folder — you’ll see the Gemini option at the top-right corner for folder-related queries.

Step 2: Open any document in Drive — inside the document viewer, a Gemini option will appear to summarise or interact with the file.

Step 3: Tap the overflow menu (three dots) while viewing a file or folder — Gemini actions like summarise, explain, or extract will be listed there.

Step 4: While reading a file, look at the bottom of the screen for a “Summarise this file” button and tap to get a quick summary.

Step 5: To get a combined summary, select multiple files in a folder and then use the Gemini option at the top-right to summarise them together.

Google Gemini AI App: Who Can Use It?

Google offers its AI features through various subscription tiers, including AI Pro and AI Ultra. These are available across Business Standard and Business Plus plans, Enterprise Standard and Enterprise Plus plans, as well as a dedicated Google AI Pro plan for Education. (Also Read: Viral Video: Man Goes To Vijay Sales To Buy Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Worth Rs 1.29 Lakhs; Finds Tile Inside During Unboxing)

Gemini AI In Google Forms

Gemini can now analyze short-answer and paragraph responses in Google Forms, delivering instant summaries that emphasize key themes. The AI takes into account the form’s title, description, and responses to uncover patterns and provide actionable insights.

Adding further, Google is also improving Slides and Vids with its Nano Banana AI image editing tool. You can turn a casual photo into a professional-looking image or change a boring background to something creative, like a starry night.