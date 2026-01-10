Google Gemini AI Features In Gmail: Google is introducing new Gemini AI features to Gmail to help users manage their inboxes better and decide what to do next. These updates also include AI-generated summaries of long email threads, making it easier to catch up on conversations.

The rollout will happen in phases, and some features will be enabled by default. This means users who don’t want the AI tools will need to turn them off manually. At first, the new features will be available only in the US and in English, with support for more languages and regions coming later. Google says Gmail now has over 3 billion users worldwide.

Adding further, one key feature is “Suggested Replies.” This feature uses the context of emails to create one-tap responses. It is an improved version of Google’s earlier “Smart Replies” tool. The tech giant is also enhancing its proofreading feature, which helps fix grammar and make emails clearer and shorter.

Earlier, Gemini in Gmail already allowed users to search emails, draft messages using prompts, improve writing, and create personalized replies. Google is also testing a new AI-powered Inbox for a small group of users. This feature will summarise emails automatically and create a to-do list, with a wider rollout expected in the coming months.

How To Turn Off Gemini AI Features In Gmail

Step 1: Open Gmail on the web and click the Settings (gear) icon in the top-right corner.

Step 2: Select “See all settings” to access the full settings menu.

Step 3: Under the General tab, scroll down to the Smart Features section.

Step 4: Uncheck the option that says “Turn on smart features in Gmail, Chat, and Meet".

Step 5: Turn off all sliders under “Google Workspace smart features".

It is important to note that the disabling these AI features will also turn off autocorrect, spell check, desktop notifications, package tracking, and email categories like Primary, Promotions, and Social.