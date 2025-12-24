Want To Turn Your Christmas Selfie Into AI Portrait? Follow THESE ChatGPT Image 1.5 And Gemini Nano Pro Prompts

Gemini AI Christmas Photo Prompt: Christmas is just around the corner, and the festive mood is slowly spreading across social media and daily talks. From decorations to online celebrations, people are finding simple and fun ways to share the joy of the season. One popular trend this year is AI-made Christmas portraits, where normal photos are turned into festive pictures.

This trend has grown because of new updates in AI image tools. Google has introduced Nano Banana Pro, a better version of its image model, while OpenAI has launched ChatGPT’s GPT Image 1.5.

With these AI tools, social media is once again full of Christmas-themed AI images, showing how technology is making celebrations more creative and easier for everyone. Let’s take a quick look at the AI prompts for Gemini Nano Pro and GPT Image 1.5 to help you turn your selfies into magical results.

Christmas: ChatGPT Image 1.5 and Gemini Nano Pro Prompts

Prompt 1: Snowy Outdoor Variant

Transform the uploaded selfie into a realistic Christmas portrait, preserving the subject’s exact facial features, face shape, skin tone, and expression. Place the person standing in a gentle snowfall before a grand outdoor Christmas tree adorned with icicles and ornaments, in a snowy village square at dusk. Cool blue twilight and multicolored lantern lights softly illuminate the face, with fresh wreaths, steaming mugs of cocoa, and distant festive market stalls in the background. Employ cinematic lighting with subtle bokeh snowflakes for a magical, wintry holiday atmosphere.

Prompt 2: Cozy Fireplace Variant

Transform the uploaded selfie into a realistic Christmas portrait, preserving the subject’s exact facial features, face shape, skin tone, and expression. Position the person lounging on a plush armchair by a crackling stone fireplace in a rustic cabin, with a towering decorated Christmas tree nearby. Warm amber firelight and twinkling string lights cast a soft glow on the face, surrounded by knitted stockings, pine garlands, and scattered pinecones. Use cinematic depth of field and a nostalgic, heartwarming holiday atmosphere.

Prompt 3: Kitchen Gathering Variant

Turn the uploaded selfie into a realistic Christmas portrait while keeping the original facial features, face shape, skin tone, and expression unchanged. Set the man or woman seated at a wooden kitchen island amid holiday baking, next to a modestly decorated Christmas tree in a warm family kitchen. Soft overhead pendant lights and twinkling fairy strands cast a golden glow on the face, with gingerbread cookies, spiced mugs, and wrapped treats nearby. Cinematic lighting, shallow depth of field, joyful baking-day festivity.

Prompt 4: Balcony Snowfall Variant

Turn the uploaded selfie into a realistic Christmas portrait while keeping the original facial features, face shape, skin tone, and expression unchanged. Position the man or woman leaning on a wooden balcony railing overlooking a snowy cityscape at dusk, with a small decorated Christmas tree and garlands framing the scene. Cool twilight hues blended with multicolored lantern lights gently highlight the face, with falling snowflakes and distant festive lights in view. Cinematic lighting, shallow depth of field, magical wintry serenity.

Prompt 5: Library Soiree Variant

Turn the selfie into an elegant Christmas party portrait while maintaining the original facial structure, skin tone, and identity. Dress the man in a crisp bow-tie suit or the woman in a lace evening dress with brooch accents. Set the subject in a wood-paneled library by a lavishly trimmed Christmas tree, illuminated by brass lamps with warm golden glow and candlelit sparkle. Cinematic, high-quality holiday photography.