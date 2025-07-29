Want To Turn Your Photos Into PAW Patrol-Style Characters On WhatsApp For Free? Follow THESE Steps

Convert Your Photo Into Cartoon Online For Free On WhatsApp: In today’s fast-moving tech world, turning your photo into a fun PAW Patrol-style cartoon is now super easy. You can do it using WhatsApp, ChatGPT, or other free AI tools. One popular option is Puch AI, a chatbot that works right inside WhatsApp. It lets you turn your picture into a PAW Patrol-style cartoon for free. You do not need to download any extra apps, and it works well on both phones and computers.

In this article, we will show you the steps based on trusted guides. We will also share a few other free tools you can try. This fun trend brings a touch of childhood magic to your photos, and best of all, it is completely free.

How To Turn Your Photos Into PAW Patrol Characters On WhatsApp For Free:

Step 1: Start a new chat by searching for "Puch AI" or use a direct link (search “Puch AI WhatsApp bot” in your browser to find the official link).

Step 2: Once the bot opens in WhatsApp, tap on it and send a simple message like “Hi” to begin.

Step 3: Choose a photo from your gallery or click a new one, then send it to the bot in the chat.

Step 4: Type a message like “Convert this to Shinchan style” or “Make me a Shinchan cartoon” to request the transformation.

Step 5: Wait 10–20 seconds while the bot processes your request. You’ll receive the Shinchan-style cartoon version, ready to download or share.

How To Turn Your Photos Into PAW Patrol Characters Via ChatGpt

Step 1: Log in and start a new chat.

Step 2: Click the paperclip or image icon to upload your photo directly into the chat.

Step 3: Type: Transform this photo into a Shinchan-style cartoon with unique poses and expressions, formatted as WhatsApp stickers (512x512 PNG with transparent background).

Step 4: Save the generated images and use any WhatsApp sticker maker app to import them as custom stickers.

How To Turn Your Photos Into PAW Patrol Characters Via AI Tool

Step 1: Go to Fotor’s Photo-to-Anime Converter or Canva’s Animeify App using your browser.

Step 2: Click Upload and select a photo from your device. Both tools support quick drag-and-drop options.

Step 3: Choose from various anime filters or presets. Look for fun, cartoonish styles that resemble Shinchan or similar characters.

Step 4: Download the transformed image and share it on WhatsApp directly or use it to create stickers with a sticker maker app.