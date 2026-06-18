/What happens if you never switch off or restart your smartphone for a year?

Smartphone restart benefits: Millions of smartphone users keep their devices running around the clock, but cybersecurity experts and device makers say that never restarting your smartphone for a year can create performance, battery, and security issues. As smartphones become central to work, banking, travel, and communication in 2026, experts warn that a simple reboot is one of the easiest ways to keep a device running smoothly and safely. This applies to both Android and iPhone users worldwide, especially those who rarely power off their phones.
Why restarting your smartphone is important
Modern smartphones are far more reliable than older devices, but they are not designed to run endlessly without interruption. Over weeks and months, apps continue to run background processes, temporary files accumulate, and some software bugs remain active until a reboot clears them.
A restart forces the operating system to close running processes and reload essential services from scratch. This can help resolve minor glitches, frozen apps, notification delays, and unexpected slowdowns that many users experience but often ignore.
What happens if you never restart your smartphone?
If a phone remains switched on for an entire year, it will likely continue working, but users may notice several problems over time. Battery life can become less predictable as background apps consume resources. Some apps may crash more frequently, while storage and memory management can become less efficient.
Experts say long uptimes can also make troubleshooting harder because temporary software issues remain active for longer periods. In some cases, users mistake these slowdowns for ageing hardware when a simple restart could have improved performance.
Restarting your smartphone can help security too
The National Security Agency (NSA) has previously recommended rebooting smartphones at least once a week as part of good cybersecurity practice. Security experts say restarting can disrupt certain forms of malware and memory-based attacks that rely on remaining active in a device's RAM. However, a reboot is not a substitute for software updates, strong passwords, and safe browsing habits.
Keeping the operating system updated remains the most important defence against known vulnerabilities.
How often should you restart your phone?
Most experts suggest restarting a smartphone once every week or two. Many newer phones even include automatic restart features that perform the task without user intervention.
Never restarting your smartphone for a year probably will not destroy it, but it can leave you dealing with slower performance, battery drain, app glitches, and avoidable security risks. For a task that takes less than a minute, a regular reboot remains one of the simplest maintenance habits smartphone users can adopt.
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