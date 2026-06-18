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What happens if you never switch off or restart your smartphone for a year?

Smartphone restart benefits: A restart forces the operating system to close running processes and reload essential services from scratch. This can help resolve minor glitches, frozen apps, notification delays, and unexpected slowdowns that many users experience but often ignore.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 02:35 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 02:35 PM IST
What happens if you never switch off or restart your smartphone for a year?
Image Credit: magnific

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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