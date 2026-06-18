/What happens if you never switch off or restart your smartphone for a year?

Smartphone restart benefits: Millions of smartphone users keep their devices running around the clock, but cybersecurity experts and device makers say that never restarting your smartphone for a year can create performance, battery, and security issues. As smartphones become central to work, banking, travel, and communication in 2026, experts warn that a simple reboot is one of the easiest ways to keep a device running smoothly and safely. This applies to both Android and iPhone users worldwide, especially those who rarely power off their phones.