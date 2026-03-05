What is Anthropic AI? How it helped U.S.–Israel to kill Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei?

Anthropic AI: After the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on February 28, 2026, during a joint US-Israel strike, a new development has emerged involving the use of Anthropic AI during the mission. This military operation has drawn global attention not only for its political impact but also for the role of artificial intelligence in the mission. Reports suggest that advanced AI tools, including Claude, developed by Anthropic, were used to support intelligence analysis and targeting decisions during the operation.

According to reports, the U.S. military used Anthropic’s Claude AI to process large amounts of intelligence data during the strikes on Iran. The system helped analysts examine satellite imagery, surveillance feeds, and other classified information to identify possible targets.

AI systems can quickly scan massive datasets that would normally take human analysts much longer to evaluate. In the Iran operation, the AI helped military planners conduct intelligence assessments and simulate different battlefield scenarios before launching the strikes.

Faster decision-making in modern warfare

Experts have said that artificial intelligence is increasingly being used to speed up military decision-making. Systems like Claude can rapidly analyse data, suggest targets, and recommend possible strategies.

In the Iran strikes, AI-powered systems reportedly helped shorten the “kill chain” - the time between identifying a target and carrying out a strike. This allowed the military to launch operations much faster than traditional methods.

Surveillance and intelligence gathering

Apart from AI analysis, intelligence agencies also relied on extensive surveillance to track the movements of Iranian leadership. Reports claim that years of monitoring and data collection helped identify the location of senior officials, including Khamenei.

Once intelligence confirmed his location, coordinated airstrikes were launched on February 28, targeting leadership sites in Tehran. The attack destroyed Khamenei’s compound and killed several senior Iranian officials.

Debate over AI in warfare

The use of AI in military operations has raised serious ethical questions. Experts argue that relying heavily on artificial intelligence could reduce human oversight in life-and-death decisions. They said that the recent strikes show how AI is rapidly becoming part of modern warfare, helping governments analyse information and plan operations at unprecedented speed.