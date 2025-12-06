What Is Cloudflare? Global Outage Disrupts Zerodha, Groww, Instagram And LinkedIn; Services Now Restored; Check Services It Offers

Cloudflare Outage Resolved: Users around the world reported issues with Cloudflare’s services, leading to frustration and complaints on X (formerly Twitter). This marks the second outage in a month. Earlier, on November 18, Cloudflare experienced several hours of downtime, affecting major websites globally.

According to DownDetector, many users said they were unable to access platforms like Groww, Zerodha, Valorant, Instagram, Crunchyroll, Shopify-based websites, Zoom, Canva, Perplexity, Claude, Fortnite, Facebook, LinkedIn, and more.

Notably, trading platforms Groww and Zerodha were also affected by the outage. However, Zerodha stated that its Kite services have now been fully restored. On its status page, Cloudflare said it is “investigating issues with Cloudflare Dashboard and related APIs” and that a “fix has been implemented.” The outage is now resolved and lasted a total of 24 minutes, according to Cloudflare’s Service Issues page.

The company, which handles one-fifth of the internet’s traffic, operates as a layer between websites and internet users. Cloudflare issued a statement saying it has fixed an issue with its dashboard-related Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). The outage had pushed its shares down 4.5% in premarket trading.

What Is Cloudflare?

Cloudflare is a major internet infrastructure and security company that supports millions of websites and online applications. In simple terms, it works as a middle layer between you and a website server. So when Cloudflare faces a major technical issue, its own website can go down and many other sites that depend on it can also become unavailable.

Cloudflare: What Services Does It Offer?

Cloudflare runs one of the largest content delivery networks in the world and provides several important services that most major websites rely on. It stores copies of website data on its global servers so pages load faster for users.

The Cloudflare also protects websites from DDoS attacks, where hackers try to overwhelm a site with fake traffic. Cloudflare adds another layer of safety through its web application firewalls and security filters, which block harmful requests before they reach a website server. Adding further, it manages DNS services, which act like the internet’s directory, guiding users to the correct IP address when they try to open a website.