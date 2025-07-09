What Is Digital Arrest Scam? Karnataka Woman Loses Rs 3.16 Crore In Recent Case - Here’s What Happened

Digital Arrest Frauds: Cases of digital arrest scams have been on the rise in recent months. Many people across the country have lost their hard-earned money to fraudsters. In one such incident, a 40-year-old woman from Karnataka lost Rs 3.16 crore after falling victim to a well-planned digital arrest scam. As per police reports, fraudsters pretended to be law enforcement officers and tricked her into transferring the money to them under the pretext of a "digital arrest".

The woman got a call from a scammer claiming to be from the National Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). The caller told her that a SIM card in her husband’s name was linked to illegal activities, and she needed to follow certain steps to clear her husband’s name.

Over the next few days, more scammers called her. One even pretended to be a public prosecutor. They kept pressuring her to share her personal and financial information. They told her the money would be returned after a "verification process".

Believing them, the woman made several transfers between June 10 and June 27. The total amount she sent to the different bank accounts they gave her was Rs 3.16 crore. She finally discussed it with her children and realised that she had been scammed.

She then went to the authorities and filed a formal complaint. This is the case of a digital arrest scam. An investigation is being conducted, suspecting that a well-organized network of cybercriminals is behind it.

What Is Digital Arrest Scam?

The "Digital Arrest Scam" is a type of online fraud where criminals pretend to be police or government officials. Here's how it generally works:

-- You get a call or message from scammers, often through WhatsApp, Skype, or other video call apps.

-- They pretend to be someone from official agencies like police, CBI, ED, RBI, etc.

-- They create fear by telling you that you or your family member has been involved in a serious crime.

-- They might even show fake ID cards or arrest warrants. They say you're under "digital arrest".

-- They demand that you stay online and follow their instructions.

-- To "clear your name" or avoid arrest, they demand you transfer money to a specific account.

-- Sometimes, they use AI or manipulated videos to make it look like they are in a police station or official setting.

-- Their only goal is to scare you into giving them money or sensitive personal/financial information.