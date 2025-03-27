What Is Ghibli, And Why Has It Become An Overnight Internet Sensation?

New Delhi: OpenAI’s latest image creation feature has taken the internet by storm. Social media users quickly discovered its abilities to mimic various art styles with many transforming their pictures into stunning Studio Ghibli-style visuals. The trend has sparked excitement.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman joined the trend, updating his profile picture on X with a Studio Ghibli-style image. He even invited social media users to create a better one using ChatGPT.

What is Studio Ghibli’s Art Style?

Studio Ghibli, founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki, is a famous Japanese animation studio known for its hand-drawn animation, detailed backgrounds and emotional storytelling. The name “Ghibli” comes from a Libyan Arabic word for a hot desert wind and was also inspired by the Italian aircraft Caproni Ca.309 Ghibli.

A Ghibli portrait is an image designed in the signature style of Studio Ghibli. It features soft pastel colors, intricate details, and a dreamy, magical feel. It is loved by anime fans and this art style stands out for its beauty and storytelling charm.

Who Has Access to ChatGPT’s Image Generation Feature?

OpenAI announced that its new image generation feature is available for Plus, Pro, and Team users. Initially, Free users were also included. However, CEO Sam Altman later confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that their access would be delayed. The company also mentioned that Enterprise and Edu users will get access through the API soon.

What’s Behind the Ghibli Art Trend?

Anime has a huge fan base, especially in the U.S., where about 72 per cent of people watch it regularly, according to World Population Review. Studio Ghibli’s unique art style has only added to this fascination.

With OpenAI’s new feature, users can turn their photos into Ghibli-style images with just a click. This ability to give personal or famous pictures a magical, anime-like makeover has taken social media by storm, making the trend even more popular.