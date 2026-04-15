What is Google Chrome’s new skills feature? Uses, benefits and how it helps users

Google Chrome's skills feature: Google has rolled out a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature called “Skills” in its Chrome browser, marking another step in its push to make browsing smarter and more productive. The feature is powered by its Gemini AI system and is designed to simplify repetitive online tasks with just a click.

What is the skills feature?

The new Skills feature allows users to save frequently used AI prompts and reuse them across different websites. In simple terms, instead of typing the same instruction again and again, users can turn it into a “Skill” and run it instantly whenever needed.

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These Skills work through the Gemini assistant built into Chrome. Users can either create their own custom prompts or choose from a library of ready-made options. Google has introduced over 50 preset Skills covering tasks like summarising content, analysing recipes, or comparing products online.

How it works

To use the feature, users need to open the Gemini panel in Chrome and type a forward slash (/) to access available Skills. Once selected, the AI executes the task using data from open tabs.

Users can also save a prompt directly from their chat history as a Skill. Once saved, it becomes available across devices where the same Google account is signed in.

Importantly, Google has added safeguards. The browser asks for user confirmation before performing sensitive actions like sending emails or adding calendar events.

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How it helps users

The biggest advantage of the Skills feature is that it saves time. Tasks like comparing prices, summarising long articles, or extracting key details from documents can now be done instantly without repeating commands.

It also improves productivity for frequent users of AI tools by turning complex workflows into one-click actions. For example, users can analyse multiple web pages at once or generate side-by-side comparisons while shopping.

Availability and rollout

The Skills feature is currently rolling out to Chrome desktop users, initially supporting US English. It is expected to expand to more regions and languages in the coming months.

With this update, Google is clearly moving towards making Chrome an AI-first browser, where everyday browsing tasks become faster, simpler, and more automated.