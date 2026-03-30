What is Handala Hack Team? Iran-linked hackers leak FBI chief Kash Patel’s emails, photos and other details

FBI Director Kash Patel Email Hacked: Iran-linked hackers called Handala Hack Team broke into the personal email account of FBI Director Kash Patel and shared some of his emails online earlier this week. The leaked content includes private photos and documents, making it one of the most advanced cyberattacks targeting a sitting US law enforcement chief. Adding further, the hackers published a series of personal photographs of Patel sniffing and smoking cigars, riding in an antique convertible and making a face while taking a picture of himself in the mirror with a large bottle of rum.



The leaks also gave a glimpse into FBI Director Kash Patel's Baroda connection. To recall, the same hacker group had earlier claimed responsibility for hacking medical devices made by Stryker, one of the largest medical equipment manufacturers in the United States.

2013 email reveals link to HDF bank in Gujarat

One email from January 2013 reveals a possible India connection of FBI Director Kash Patel. It was sent by an HDFC Bank official, Damini Danak, to Pramod Patel and “spiderkash@yahoo.com”, which is believed to be Kash Patel’s personal email ID. In the email, Danak shared instructions on how to open an NRE account with HDFC Bank. Her signature indicated that she was working at the bank’s Gotri Road branch in Baroda, Gujarat at the time. (Also Read: India to ban Hikvision, Dahua CCTV cameras from April 1 amid security concerns: What it means for users and market)

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What is Handala Hack Team

Handala describes itself as a pro-Palestinian vigilante hacking group, but Western researchers believe it is linked to Iranian government cyber intelligence units operating under different identities. On March 11, the group claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on Stryker, a Michigan-based medical devices and services company. It alleged that it deleted a large amount of the company’s data and disrupted its operations for about a week.

The group is known for targeting US government officials, critical infrastructure, and private companies, often combining cyberattacks with propaganda campaigns. The personal Gmail account that Handala claims to have hacked matches an email address previously linked to Kash Patel in past data breaches tracked by dark web intelligence firm District 4 Labs. (Also Read: DeepSeek faces longest outage since debut; China’s popular AI chatbot down for 7 hours, services restored)

US authorities launch major action against Handala hackers

The FBI and the Department of Justice have taken strong action against Handala. In mid-March, authorities shut down four websites used by the group as part of domain seizure efforts. Legal action has also been initiated, with FBI affidavits describing Handala’s operators as part of a conspiracy involving destructive malware. Adding further, the US government has announced a reward of up to $10 million for information that helps identify members of the group.