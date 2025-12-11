What Is 'Instagram Your Algorithm' Feature Trending On Google Today

The phrase 'Instagram Your Algorithm' has unexpectedly surged on Google Trends as of December 11, 2025 all thanks to Instagram’s newest feature that has the internet talking. The platform has rolled out a tool called 'Your Algorithm,' allowing users to understand why certain Reels appear on their feed and giving them greater control over their recommendations.

The update has sparked a wave of reactions across social media, particularly on X, pushing the term to the top of Google’s trending searches.

What This New Feature Is About

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Instagram is introducing a new level of personalisation by letting users browse through a list of topics the platform believes they’re interested in. From this menu, people can fine-tune what they want to see more or less of on their Reels feed.

According to Instagram head Adam Mosseri, the new 'Your Algorithm' tab will sit in the top right corner of the app. Inside, users will see an AI-generated breakdown of their interests based on recent activity, anything from painting and GRWM videos to chess or horror films. They’ll even be able to share this interest summary publicly with followers.

The feature rolls out first in the US, with a global release planned soon. Instagram has been testing the tool for weeks, and Mosseri said similar transparency options will eventually arrive for the Explore tab as well.