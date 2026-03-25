What is Quantum computing? How will it redefine future of technology, where does India stand in this race?

Quantum computers are emerging as one of the most transformative technologies of the 21st century, with the potential to reshape industries ranging from healthcare to cybersecurity. Unlike traditional computers that use bits (0 or 1), quantum computers rely on qubits, based on the principles of quantum mechanics, allowing them to process multiple possibilities at once.

In simple terms, quantum computers are machines designed to solve extremely complex problems much faster than classical computers. They use concepts like superposition and entanglement to perform calculations that would take today’s fastest supercomputers years–or even centuries–to complete. Many tier-1 companies have already built early versions of quantum systems, though large-scale practical use is still developing.

How will they shape future technology?

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Quantum computing is expected to revolutionise several sectors. In healthcare, it could speed up drug discovery by simulating molecular structures in seconds. In finance, it may improve risk analysis and fraud detection. One of the biggest impacts could be in cybersecurity—quantum machines might break current encryption methods, forcing a global shift toward quantum-safe security systems.

The technology could also help tackle climate change by optimising energy systems and improving weather predictions. Logistics, artificial intelligence, and materials science are other areas where quantum computing could unlock breakthroughs.

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Where does India stand in Quantum computing?

India is steadily entering the global quantum race. The government launched the National Quantum Mission in 2023 with an investment of Rs 6,000 crore to boost research and innovation. Institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) are actively working on quantum technologies.

Startups and private players are also beginning to explore this space, although India still lags behind leaders like the United States and China in terms of infrastructure and funding. However, industry experts believe that with sustained investment and talent development, India can become a key player in the coming decade.

As quantum computing evolves, it is likely to redefine the future of technology, making it one of the most closely watched fields worldwide.