What Is 'Search Live' Feature That Google Has Unveiled

New Delhi: Google has launched Search Live, a new feature in its Android and iOS app that enables real-time, voice-based conversations with Google Search. Currently available in the U.S. for users who opt into the AI Mode experiment via Labs, Search Live lets you have a natural, back-and-forth voice chat with Search while exploring links from across the web.

Designed for multitasking or when you’re on the move—like packing for a trip—Search Live allows you to ask spoken questions and receive AI-generated audio answers. For example, you might ask for tips on preventing a linen dress from wrinkling in a suitcase, then follow up with questions if you need more advice. Relevant web links appear on screen for further exploration.

A standout feature is that Search Live works in the background, so you can keep the conversation going even while using other apps. There’s also a transcript button to view text responses and type additional questions. You can revisit previous conversations through your AI Mode history.

Powered by a custom version of Google’s Gemini model, Search Live uses a “query fan-out” technique to provide a broader and more diverse set of web content, supporting richer discovery. To access it, users must join the AI Mode experiment in Labs, after which a new “Live” icon appears under the search bar.

In the coming months, Google plans to expand Search Live’s capabilities, including letting users use their phone’s camera to show Search what they’re seeing for even more interactive, real-time help.