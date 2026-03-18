What is the meaning of S, G, T, P letters at end of some text messages? Secret behind SMS codes you must know

SMS codes meaning: Have you ever noticed short letter codes like S, G, T, or P written at the end of some SMS? Many users often wonder what these letters mean. It may seem random, but they actually carry specific meanings related to how and where the message was sent. Telecom experts say these letters are part of the SMS classification system used by operators. With this, users can identify the nature of the messages popping up on their screens.

The basic meaning of these short forms is:

S stands for service message (such as alerts from telecom operators)

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G stands for government message (messages sent by government agencies)

T stands for transactional message (like OTPs, bank alerts, or booking confirmations)

P stands for promotional message (advertisements and marketing SMS)

These codes are usually attached to sender IDs in bulk or automated messages.

Why are they added to SMS?

The system is implemented under guidelines from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to improve transparency in communication. With this, users can easily understand whether a message is important, official, or promotional in nature.

It also allows telecom operators to monitor and regulate bulk messaging, especially to control spam and fraudulent activities.

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Difference between personal and business SMS

These letter codes are mostly seen in automated or business messages sent by banks, companies, apps, or government departments. Personal SMS sent between individuals generally do not include such identifiers.

For businesses, using the correct category is mandatory to ensure compliance with telecom regulations.

Should users be concerned?

There is no need for concern when you see these letters with SMS. They are simply informational tags designed for users to identify the type of message.

However, users should still stay alert and avoid clicking on suspicious links, especially in promotional or unknown messages.

As digital communication is growing in India, such classification systems are making SMS safer, more organised, and easier to understand for users.