What Is The 'Nano Banana' Trend? 5 Must-Try Viral Prompts On Google Gemini App

The Nano Banana is the name people have given to a viral image‑editing / image‑generation feature in Google Gemini (using the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model).

Here are the key points:

It allows users to upload a photo (or use a description) and turn it into a hyper‑realistic 3D figurine / miniature collectible image. Think: toy‑figurine style, with packaging mockups, a base, realistic lighting, and textures.

The figurine is often set in a realistic environment (desk, acrylic base, realistic background) to make it look like a high‑quality commercial collectible.

It’s free for users via Gemini / Gemini AI Studio. No special design skills required, just a photo + a well‑written text prompt.

It has spread extremely quickly: millions of Gemini app downloads (with 10M+ new users soon after launch) and over 200 million images edited/created using this tool in a short span.

So “Nano Banana” is less about bananas and more about turning your image/photo into something cute, collectible, toy‑like, or otherwise artistic/fantasy using AI.

Why It’s Gone Viral

Visual Appeal & Novelty

The idea of being turned into a “mini statue” or collectible is fun, nostalgic, and quirky. Everybody likes toy packaging, reflective surfaces, and detailed textures. Combined with believable realism, it makes for “shareable” content.

Ease of Use

No complex software, no skill needed. Just photo/upload + text prompt in Gemini. It works quickly. That lowers the barrier.

Social Proof & Trend Momentum

Once influencers, politicians, and creators begin doing it, it spreads fast. E.g., in India, Goa ministers, regional leaders, etc., started sharing their Nano Banana avatars. That gives it visibility.

Creative Flexibility

You can experiment—change lighting, background, era, style, even combine with famous shows or classic art, etc. That flexibility means many people can put their own spin.

Free & Broad Access

Since it’s free and available via Gemini / Gemini AI Studio, many users across regions can participate. Free tools often fuel viral trends.

How To Try It: Step‑By‑Step

Here’s how you can make your own Nano Banana‑style image:

Open Gemini App / Gemini AI Studio (or via the web if available). Ensure you are using Gemini 2.5 Flash Image / “Nano Banana” model.

Upload a photo you want to transform (yourself, a pet, a pet + you, etc.). Make sure the photo is clear enough for details.

Write/paste a prompt describing how you want the figurine style: scale, environment, packaging, lighting, base, etc. There are official prompt templates you can use or tweak.

Generate the image. The model will process and create the 3D figurine image with the aesthetic you described.

Review & tweak if needed: change background, adjust style, change scale, etc., by editing the prompt or trying a new photo. Then download/share.

Here’s one official / common prompt people have used:

“Create a 1/7 scale commercialised figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modelling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high‑quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two‑dimensional flat illustrations.”

5 Must‑Try Viral Prompts You Can Use in Google Gemini

Here are 5 viral prompts for the Nano Banana trend, which often involve using a photo and a descriptive prompt to create a new image.

1. The 'Commercialized Figurine' Prompt: This is the original viral prompt shared by Google and the one that started the trend. It's designed to make your subject look like a professionally produced collectible, complete with packaging.

Prompt: 'Create a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modeling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations.'

2. The 'Turn Yourself into an Action Figure' Prompt: This is a variation of the first prompt, focused on a more toy-like appearance, perfect for a fun, playful feel.



Prompt: "Take this photo of me and turn me into a collectible figurine inside a toy box. The box should include a clear window to show the figurine, bold graphics, and my name on the packaging. Style the figurine in a fun, toy-like way, but keep my likeness recognizable."

3. The "Stepping into Classic Art" Prompt: This prompt places a photo of you into a famous painting, adopting the artist's style. It's a great way to create a unique and artistic image.

Prompt: 'Take this photo of me and insert me into Edvard Munch's The Scream. Paint me in the same expressionist style, with bold swirling colors and dramatic brushstrokes. Place me standing on the bridge alongside the central screaming figure, blending seamlessly into the eerie, emotional atmosphere of the painting.' (You can replace The Scream with any other famous painting, like Starry Night or the Mona Lisa.)

4. The 'Reimagine Yourself in a Different Decade' Prompt: This is a fun, nostalgic prompt that transforms your look to match a specific era.

Prompt: 'Take this photo of me and transform me into a 1980s character, with big hair, neon clothes, and a retro mall arcade in the background. Update my clothing, hairstyle, and background to match the era.' (You can change the decade to the 1970s, 1990s, or any other era you like.)

5. The 'Pet as a Character' Prompt: This trend lets you turn your furry friends into whimsical or heroic figurines, showcasing their personality.

Prompt: 'Turn this cat (or dog) into a whimsical figurine of a royal feline, wearing a tiny crown, sitting regally on a velvet throne, placed on a wooden base with gold accents.'